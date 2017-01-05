Apartment fire claims life of Donaldsonville man

State Fire Marshal investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding an apartment fire on 1523 St. Patrick Street, in Donaldsonville, where the body of a Donaldsonville man was found around 7:30 p.m. Thursday morning.

After entering the apartment, firefighters found the body of 68 year-old Isaac Landry in the kitchen area of the residence, which is a public housing unit.

After being examined by investigators, the body was released to the Ascension Parish Coroner for autopsy.

While no official cause of the fire has been determined, investigators have established that the fire originated in the kitchen, which suffered little damage, and was the only area affected by the fire.

A neighbor, who is related to the victim, and who lives in an adjoining unit, heard smoke alarms sounding in the victim’s residence, and alerted the authorities.

Foul play is not suspected. The investigation continues.

