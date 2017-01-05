Wanted man arrested for leading deputies in backyard shed

A Donaldsonville man was arrested on Thursday, January 5 after he robbed a convenient store located on Highway 1 South in Donaldsonville on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 around 1 a.m.

According to deputies, Terrance Richard, 26, had been wanted for armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, and false imprisonment since he robbed the Pak-A-Pak convenient store on December 28.

Witnesses stated that Richard had allegedly entered the store holding an employee at gunpoint, and demanding money from the cash register. Richard then grabbed a handful of cash from the register and exited the store with approximately $900 in cash, deputies added.

Deputies received information on the whereabouts of Richard on Thursday morning, and located him walking on Palm Street in Donaldsonville.

Once deputies attempted to stop him, he ran, leading them to a shed in the backyard of an unknown residence on Maginnis Street where he was arrested. Deputies also retrieved a gun from Richard during the arrest.

He is booked into the Ascension Parish Jail where no bond has been set yet.

