SCHOOL, OFFICE CLOSURES

A Baton Rouge man is in jail after being arrested for drug possession during a traffic stop, then offered to pay the arresting officer money to release him.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Parish Library (EBRPL) joins libraries in schools, campuses and communities nationwide in celebrating National Library Week, starting Sunday, April 9, through Saturday, April 15. National Library Week is a time to highlight the value of libraries, librarians and library workers.More >>
No. 13 LSU erupted for five runs in the top of the ninth inning Saturday night and held off an Arkansas threat in the bottom of the frame to post a 10-8 win over the 14th-ranked Razorbacks at Baum Stadium.More >>
A heroic neighbor is credited with saving a Plaquemine family whose home was consumed by fire overnight.More >>
More often than not, victims of violent crimes don't know whom to turn to for help.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
It's the time of year Alabamians start to see fire ant mounds pop up just about everywhere. They’re forming in yards, parks, fields, and on the side of the road. The mounds are a nuisance and also can be dangerous because of their stings.More >>
A new mother has a warning for pregnant women about a sign you might be ignoring that could be putting your baby's life in danger.More >>
