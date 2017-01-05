Event cancellations due to weather

The following cancellations have been announced due to a winter weather advisory.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 7:

Holiday Lights at the Baton Rouge General: The light display will still be turned on at 5:30 p.m., however the event which includes Santa, snow, cookies, hot chocolate and musical performances have been canceled. There are two remaining Family Night events – December 14 and December 21, 2017 – for the community to enjoy.

Senior Sock Hop: The Ascension Parish Recreation Department has announced that, in anticipation of inclement weather and potential unsafe driving conditions, the Garney Gautreau Senior Sock Hop scheduled for Friday, December 8 has been canceled. The next Garney Gautreau Senior Sock Hop is scheduled for Friday, January 26, 2018.

