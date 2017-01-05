CLOSURES/CANCELLATIONS

Parts of southeastern Texas and southwestern Louisiana are still being deluged with heavy rains from Tropical Storm Harvey, as it slowly moves closer to making landfall again along the Gulf Coast, forecasters said early Wednesday morning.More >>
Parts of southeastern Texas and southwestern Louisiana are still being deluged with heavy rains from Tropical Storm Harvey, as it slowly moves closer to making landfall again along the Gulf Coast, forecasters said early Wednesday morning.More >>
Schools, roads, and offices are closed across the area due to the threat of Tropical Storm Harvey. Some events have also been canceled.More >>
Schools, roads, and offices are closed across the area due to the threat of Tropical Storm Harvey. Some events have also been canceled.More >>
The American Red Cross is helping the people affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas and all across the Gulf coast.More >>
The American Red Cross is helping the people affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas and all across the Gulf coast.More >>
Tropical Storm Harvey continues to batter the coastline as it made yet another pass through southeast Texas Tuesday. The images of water rescues, devastation of the flood-ravaged Houston, and desperation on the faces of those longing for shelter is enough to break your heart.More >>
Tropical Storm Harvey continues to batter the coastline as it made yet another pass through southeast Texas Tuesday. The images of water rescues, devastation of the flood-ravaged Houston, and desperation on the faces of those longing for shelter is enough to break your heart.More >>
Multiple fire departments responded to the scene of a fire in Livingston Tuesday night that caused damage to Rayborn's Grocery on Florida Blvd.More >>
Multiple fire departments responded to the scene of a fire in Livingston Tuesday night that caused damage to Rayborn's Grocery on Florida Blvd.More >>