Schools, roads, and offices are closed across the area due to the threat of Tropical Storm Harvey.

Some events have also been canceled.

SCHOOL CLOSURES:

ROAD CLOSURES:

Ascension Parish:

Lafourche Parish:

Bayou Blue Pontoon Bridge on LA 316

Livingston Parish:

St. John the Baptist:

Homewood

Sherman Walker

Anthony F. Monica at North Church

English Colony from Hancock to Revere

Rosenwald to KCS railroad crossing

Cardinal Street in front of Rising Star Baptist Church

Northbound right lane on New Highway 51 near Airline Hwy.

OTHER CLOSURES/CANCELLATIONS:

State offices in the following parishes will be closed Wednesday, August 30:

Acadia

Allen

Ascension

Assumption

Beauregard

Calcasieu

Cameron

Evangeline

Grant

Iberia

Iberville

Jefferson Davis

Lafayette

Lafourche

Livingston

Natchitoches

Pointe Coupee

Sabine

St. James

St. John the Baptist

St. Landry

St. Martin

St. Mary

Terrebonne

Vermilion

Vernon

West Baton Rouge

West Feliciana

East Baton Rouge Council on Aging senior centers will be closed Wednesday, August 30.

Sunday's home soccer match for LSU vs. Houston is cancelled.

This list only includes locations within the WAFB viewing area. If you have an event notification you would like added to this list, please email news@wafb.com.

