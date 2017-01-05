CLOSURES/CANCELLATIONS - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

CLOSURES/CANCELLATIONS

Posted by WAFB Staff
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Schools, roads, and offices are closed across the area due to the threat of Tropical Storm Harvey.

Some events have also been canceled.

SCHOOL CLOSURES:

ROAD CLOSURES:

Ascension Parish:

Lafourche Parish:

Bayou Blue Pontoon Bridge on LA 316

Livingston Parish:

St. John the Baptist:

Homewood
Sherman Walker
Anthony F. Monica at North Church
English Colony from Hancock to Revere
Rosenwald to KCS  railroad crossing
Cardinal Street in front of Rising Star Baptist Church
Northbound right lane on New Highway 51 near Airline Hwy.

OTHER CLOSURES/CANCELLATIONS:

State offices in the following parishes will be closed Wednesday, August 30:

  • Acadia
  • Allen
  • Ascension
  • Assumption
  • Beauregard
  • Calcasieu
  • Cameron
  • Evangeline
  • Grant
  • Iberia
  • Iberville
  • Jefferson Davis
  • Lafayette
  • Lafourche
  • Livingston
  • Natchitoches
  • Pointe Coupee
  • Sabine
  • St. James
  • St. John the Baptist
  • St. Landry
  • St. Martin
  • St. Mary
  • Terrebonne
  • Vermilion
  • Vernon
  • West Baton Rouge
  • West Feliciana

East Baton Rouge Council on Aging senior centers will be closed Wednesday, August 30.

Sunday's home soccer match for LSU vs. Houston is cancelled.

This list only includes locations within the WAFB viewing area. If you have an event notification you would like added to this list, please email news@wafb.com

