LSU hosts Georgia in gymnastics season opener

No. 2 LSU hosts No. 9 Georgia Friday night in the Maravich Center.

The Tigers are 28-71-2 all-time against Georgia, which includes a 7-12-1 home record.

Last year, LSU was 4-1 against the Bulldogs, with all four wins coming during postseason.

Head coach D-D Breaux enters her 40th season at LSU.

“The girls have done a tremendous job responding and doing everything we have asked them to do in the preparation process,” Breaux said in a release. “We have to start strong in the battle of perception because it is important for us to go out there and look our best. Everyone is watching us, and our kids have been trained to feel like when they step into the PMAC that they are competing against everyone in the country. They take it and embrace it.”

Under Breaux, LSU has 14 NCAA Championships appearances in the last 15 seasons, five Super Six appearances since 2008 and nine individual national titles since 2002.

LSU expects record crowds Friday night for the opening meet and encourages fans to arrive early.

The meet begins at 6 p.m. and will air on the SEC Network.

