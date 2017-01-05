Winter is here, but how long will it last?

The cold is coming, but is it really going to snow?

Not likely is the short answer, but some "winter precipitation" is still possible.

What does that mean?

This could include areas of freezing rain and sleet, which could result is a light accumulation. Several parishes around the state (primarily those northeast of Baton Rouge) could experience this, but so far Baton Rouge is not included in that advisory.

Those areas that are currently will be under a Winter Weather Advisory from noon on Friday until midnight.

This advisory could change and expand to include other areas. For now, people in Baton Rouge could see a few flakes, but don't expect to build any snowmen.

But don't get too excited, this cold snap isn't expected to last.

