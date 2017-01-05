Man arrested for fatal shooting during argument on Jade Ave.

A 21-year-old man accused of killing another man during an argument has been arrested.

Clarence Parker, 21, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for the shooting death of Eric Jones, 32.

Investigators said the shooting happened on Jade Avenue near GSRI Avenue on November 19, 2016.

According to reports, the two men got into a fight and at some point, Parker allegedly shot at Jones twice, then shot him while "standing over him."

Officials said Jones was taken to the hospital where he died not long after arrival.

Parker is charged with second-degree murder.

