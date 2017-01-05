The Investigators: New details uncovered from case against man accused of dismembering parents

Warrants have been signed to have the Baton Rouge man accused of murdering his parents and dismembering their bodies returned to Tennessee.

9News Investigators have obtained extradition warrants signed by Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam. Those warrants legally require the transport of Joel Guy Jr, 28, to Knoxville to face charges.

The document also reveal new information related to the investigation. It says video evidence shows Guy purchasing items at a Knoxville WalMart and those items were later found in the home where his parents were murdered.

The document claims the items were used in an attempt to cover up the crime scene.

Detectives believe Guy Jr. – a current Baton Rouge resident – traveled to Knoxville the week of Thanksgiving. At some point he allegedly murdered his parents, then dismembered them and attempted to dissolve their bodies in acid.

The crime scene and remains of Joel Guy Sr. and Lisa Guy were discovered during a welfare check, which was requested after Lisa did not show up for work.

Detectives said they believe Guy's parents were going to cut him off financially and that may have led to the killings.

Guy was arrested at his Baton Rouge apartment on Nicholson Drive on Tuesday, November 29. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Because the crime happened in Knoxville, Guy will have to be prosecuted there, which is why the extradition is necessary. Guy waived extradition during a hearing on Tuesday, December 6, which forced Gov. Edwards and Gov. Haslam to file warrants for his return.

Tennessee officials say they are unable to release information related to Guy’s transport due to security reasons.

