Deputies with the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office investigate gruesome discovery near canal

The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of a severed human arm near a waterway.

Deputies said it was found by a fisherman near the Reserve Canal at I-10 East on Dec. 29, 2016 around 8:30 a.m.

Officials said detectives are now trying to figure out how the arm ended up in the canal. They added no other body parts were found following an extensive search.

SJBPSO reported the arm was sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for examination.

Deputies said it could take six to eight weeks for the results.

