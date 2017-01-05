Doctors say woman facing charges was sane during the time of the death of her elderly mother

Doctors have agreed a woman facing charges in the death of her elderly mother was sane during to time of the death.

Officials said motions in the manslaughter trial of Joleslie Looney, 53, of Baton Rouge, are set for March 6. She is headed to trial in connection with the death of Bessie Looney, 82.

Lauren Looney, 19, Joleslie Looney’s daughter is also charged with manslaughter.

In September 2014, investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department found Bessie Looney dead in "horrid conditions."

East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner Dr. William "Bo" Clark said Bessie Looney died from a blood infection caused by untreated bed sores.

"The cause of death is sepsis secondary stage decubitus ulcers, secondary to chronic immobility," Clark said. "Other associated findings associated to the cause of death were malnutrition, dementia and cardiovascular disease."

According to police, Joleslie and Lauren Looney were the victim's primary caregivers and had knowledge of the elderly woman's condition, but failed to seek medical help. They allegedly also attempted to throw out items that were inside the home that would reveal the lack of care that was given.

