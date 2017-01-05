'Way-too-early' football polls have Tigers just outside the top 10

The National Championship between Alabama and Clemson has not been played yet, but that does not mean it's too early to start speculating about the 2017 season.

A couple of 'way-too-early' polls are out and both agree the Tigers are a couple of spots away from cracking the top 10.

Athlon Sports ranks LSU No. 12.

Can you guess what Athlon's first question is about the Tigers next season? You got it, "What will LSU get out of its offense?"

It’s no secret the Tigers have one of the nation’s top running backs in Derrius Guice and a strong foundation to build around on the offensive line. New coordinator Matt Canada was a strong hire, but this offense needs more from its passing attack. Can Danny Etling hold onto the starting quarterback spot? There’s also uncertainty at receiver, as more depth is needed and Malachi Dupre could leave for the NFL.

Alabama earns the top spot followed by Ohio State, Florida State, Penn State and USC.

SEC rankings: (1) Alabama, (12) LSU, (13) Georgia, (14) Auburn, (16) Florida, and (17) Tennessee.

Saturday Down South also ranks the Tigers at No. 12 and again it's no surprise the offense is the big question.

Ed Orgeron perhaps got one of the biggest victories of anyone this bowl season in the overwhelming effort against Louisville. LSU always has plenty of talent, and an open quarterback competition this offseason under new OC Matt Canada means LSU is one of the more interesting teams as we approach 2017 kickoff.

Alabama is also No. 1 in this poll, followed by Ohio State, Florida State, USC and Penn State.

SEC rankings: (1) Alabama, (12) LSU, (13) Georgia, (15) Florida, (17) Auburn and (23) Ole Miss.

By the way, LSU opens the season on Saturday, Sept. 2 against BYU in Houston, TX.

Let the countdown begin.

