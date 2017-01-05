Zachary announces final residential flood debris pickup pass - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Zachary announces final residential flood debris pickup pass

Posted by WAFB Staff
Connect
Damage in Zachary (Source: WAFB) Damage in Zachary (Source: WAFB)
ZACHARY, LA (WAFB) -

City officials in Zachary announced Thursday that the final pass of residential flood debris pickup will start on Tuesday, January 17.

They're reminding people that contractors hired to perform repairs in homes are responsible for removing their own construction debris.

They added people should not put debris in drainage ditches. It is illegal.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly