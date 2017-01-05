Crime Stoppers: Man accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend at gunpoint

Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint.

Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported Elmo Shearrill, 41, of Baton Rouge, has been wanted for six months. Shearrill is 6’1” tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Officials said the Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for Shearrill in connection with an incident that happened on July 3, 2016. Shearrill allegedly jumped into a vehicle his ex-girlfriend was driving, pulled out a gun and ordered her to keep driving.

He is accused of throwing her cell phone out of the window and ordering her to pull over at a store. According to investigators, after pulling the vehicle over, the victim jumped out of the car and ran away.

They added Shearrill fired a shot in the air and tried to get her to return, but she didn’t. Officials said the victim was not injured.

Shearrill is wanted on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm, domestic abuse, carrying of a firearm by a convicted felon, second-degree kidnapping, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrument and criminal damage to property.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867, text CS225 plus your message to CRIMES (274637) or anonymously or go to www.crimestoppersbr.com.

