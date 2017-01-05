Sheriff: Shooting in Assumption Parish leaves 1 dead, 1 in serious condition

One person is dead and another is badly wounded after a shooting early Thursday morning in Assumption Parish, according to officials.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the man who died as Nehemiah Jones, 28, of Belle Rose.

The name of the other victim is being withheld for security reasons. He was taken to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge and was last listed in serious condition, but investigators said he is stable.

Sheriff Leland Falcon said the shooting happened outside a home on Greenbriar Street, which is off LA 308, in Paincourtville around midnight. He added responding deputies found the two victims lying in the yard suffering from gunshot wounds. He said Jones was taken to Assumption Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials say 38-year-old Kirby Thomas has been arrested in connection to the case. He is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute. They did not provide any information relative to his connection to the shooting.

According to Falcon, investigators continue to process the scene and interview possible witnesses to piece together exactly what happened. He also said his deputies are trying to identify suspects.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.