Fire breaks out in empty apartment heavily damaged in August flood

A fire broke out at an apartment complex in Baton Rouge late Wednesday night.

Officials reported an empty apartment on Azalea Park Avenue, which is just off Old Hammond Highway, caught fire around 10 p.m. They added the apartment had been hit hard by the August flood.

The Eastside Fire Department and St. George Fire Department responded.

Eastside officials said the flames started in a vacant bottom floor apartment that was being repaired from the flood. They added that from there, they moved to the occupied second floor.

Fortunately, no one was hurt. However, the building did receive heavy smoke and water damage.

