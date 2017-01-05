VIDEO: Man steals truck from business

Detectives have released video of the man who stole a truck from a business in hopes the public can help them to identify him.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported a 2004 Ford F-450 truck was stolen from Waste Pro on LA 73 in Geismar on Dec. 11, 2016 around 1 a.m.

Deputies said the truck was later found abandoned on Camp Drive. They added it was missing a large Lincoln welding machine that was attached to the bed of the truck.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the theft is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 or the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636.

People can also send a text to 847411, which is APSO’s anonymous tip line, with the information they want to pass along.

