Southern men fall 82-74 to Texas Southern

The rough start to the season for the Southern Jaguars continued Wednesday night at the FG Clark Center, losing to Texas Southern 82-74 before 622 fans.

The Jaguars fall to 5-10 overall with the setback and 1-1 in SWAC play.

The Tigers were paced by Zach Lofton, who scored a game-high 22 points and hit 14-of-15 shots from the free throw line. Southern was led by Trelun Banks and Rashad Andrews, who each scored 19 points.

The Jaguars led 33-30 at halftime, but Texas Southern got hot in the second half, hitting 57 percent of its shots after the break to pull away. Demontrae Jefferson also had a strong game for the Tigers, scoring 18 points, while also taunting Southern fans after some of his buckets.

The Jaguars out rebounded the Tigers 40-30 and their bench outscored the Tigers 23-7, but it still didn't lead to a victory. Next up for Southern head coach Roman Banks and his squad is a trip to the Grambling Tigers on Saturday.

