LSU beats Missouri 88-77 for first SEC win

Antonio Blakeney's game-high 24 points, leading five LSU players in double figures, and an 11-0 run midway through the second half sparked the Tigers to their first SEC win, 88-77, at Missouri.

The home team (5-8, 0-1) erased an early 13-6 LSU lead with a 16-0 run of its own, but in the decisive second half, Johnny Jones' team scored 53 points and turned up the heat on defense while riding the hot-shooting sophomore, who made 10-of-20 field goal attempts, including three-of-four from beyond the arc.

Aaron Epps and Jalyn Patterson each added 11 points, while U-High freshman Wayde Sims and Madison Prep sophomore Brandon Sampson chipped in 10 apiece.

LSU (9-4, 1-1) held Missouri to just 1-of-13 on three-pointers in the second half, after the home team made six in the first half to take a 40-35 lead.

Jordan Barnett led Missouri with 18 points.

