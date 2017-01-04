Lady Jags fall to Texas Southern in OT

Artavia Ford sent the game to overtime with a basket in the closing seconds and scored a game-high 27 points to lead Texas Southern to a come-from-behind 77-71 SWAC win at Southern Wednesday night.

Cortnei Purnell led four Lady Jags in double figures with 18 points, but Southern let a 10-point 37-27 halftime lead slip away on its home floor.

Joyce Kennerson added 23 points for the Lady Tigers, including 11-of-13 on free throws, as TSU outscored Southern by 24-11 at the line, making 24-of-30 compared to just 11-of-13 for Southern.

Briana Green added 15 points for the home team.

