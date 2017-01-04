Livingston Parish students return to class; some go back to their school for first time since flood

Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
A jury has found Will Hayden, former Sons of Guns reality TV star, guilty on rape charges. The jury took just over an hour to deliberate.More >>
A Baton Rouge man has been arrested after reportedly performing a lewd act in a library in Baton Rouge.More >>
A Baton Rouge Magnet High School student has won a statewide poetry competition hosted by Southern University’s John B. Cade Library.More >>
If celebrities private message you on Twitter offering you money, would you think it's legitimate or a scam?More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged two inmates at the Kirkland Correctional Institute in Columbia with the deaths of four inmates found in a dorm Friday morning.More >>
The Alabama House Judicial Committee has released its report and a website regarding Gov. Robert Bentley's impeachment investigation.More >>
Prosecutors have authorized computer-related charges against a juvenile after a Michigan mother says a social media and texting prank led her 11-year-old son to take his own life.More >>
A Toledo man has been arrested after allegedly attacking his son with a hatchet.More >>
