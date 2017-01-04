Regions Bank reopens damaged branches following August flood

Regions Bank announced on Wednesday January, 4, 2017 the company's branch locations that will be reopening following extensive repair from the damage facilities faced from the August flooding.

In the weeks following the flood, Regions established temporary locations in both Monticello and Denham Springs to continue meeting the financial needs of community members.

Banking business has now shifted back from the temporary facilities, into permanent, fully restored bank branches.

The Monticello branch is located at 11880 Greenwell Springs Road, and the Denham Springs branch is at 1509 S. Range Avenue.

“Regions Bank is proud to serve the people of Louisiana, and we are grateful for the support and understanding of our clients while we were in temporary locations,” said South Louisiana Area President for Regions Danny Montelaro. “We are excited to open these renovated facilities, and we remain committed to working with our friends and neighbors who are also rebuilding their homes, their businesses and their livelihoods in the aftermath of last summer’s floods."

Along with reopening, the Denham Springs location is introducing new banking features. The bank now offers a Regions video banking ATM which is located in the branch’s drive-through and provides personalized services. Video bankers are available from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays, Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Video banking ATM is also available on most holidays.

Regions’ video banking ATMs connect clients with a Regions video banker via live, two-way video.

Along with processing most teller transactions, video bankers can help clients with account maintenance and general inquiries.

In addition to the Denham Springs and Monticello locations, Regions offers 23 branch locations and 28 ATMs throughout the Baton Rouge area.

