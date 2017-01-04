Vandals damage field in Tiger Stadium, police investigating

Officials say the field at Tiger Stadium was defaced by vandals, but nothing was permanently damaged.

The LSU Police Department responded to a complaint inside Tiger Stadium shortly before midnight Tuesday evening.

The field was covered by a tarp Wednesday.

Although officials have not provided information regarding the extent of the damage, possible suspects or motive, they did confirm that police are still in the process of investigating.

They added that they do not have an estimated cost for the damage.

