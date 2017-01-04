LSU's Mainieri puts finishing touches on coaching staff

Former LSU pitcher Nate Fury has been named coordinator of baseball operations and Alan Dunn has been promoted to associate head coach.

Fury replaces Micah Gibbs, who was named volunteer assistant/hitting coach in November.

Fury pitched at LSU in 2013 and 2014, posting a 5-2 record and a 2.45 ERA out of the bullpen.

“It will be great to have Nate back with the LSU baseball program,” head coach Paul Mainieri said in an LSU release. “He once contributed in a big way as a vital relief pitcher on a College World Series team. He then pursued his dream of playing professional baseball and now will make significant contributions to our program once again, albeit in a different way. I know Nate loves the LSU baseball program and would do anything to serve it. He will handle a multitude of tasks and will represent the program in a first-class way.”

Dunn joined the Tigers in 2012 and is regarded as one of the nation’s top pitching coaches. He has coached four Major League Baseball pitchers (Kevin Gausman, Aaron Nola, Nick Rumbelow and Nick Goody), as well as 14 Tiger pitchers selected in the MLB Draft.

“I am proud to announce a new title for the man who I consider to be the very best pitching coach in all of baseball and a guy I wouldn’t trade for anyone,” Mainieri said. “Besides being the pitching coach, Alan Dunn will now be referred to as the Associate Head Coach for the LSU Baseball program. This is a title that best describes his value to our team as my right-hand man. As pitching coach of the team, he basically coaches half of the team on a daily basis and his influence on their performance cannot be overstated."

Dunn and Fury join Nolan Cain (assistant coach/recruiting coordinator) and Sean Ochinko (undergraduate assistant coach) on the staff.

LSU hits the field for the first time on Friday, February 17, when they play host to Air Force in Alex Box Stadium.

