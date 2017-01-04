Gonzales Kmart, Cortana Sears to close

A Kmart store in Gonzales and a Sears location in Baton Rouge are among the 150 stores owned by Sears Holdings that will close this spring.

The Kmart store is located at 115 South Airline Highway in Gonzales. The Sears store is located at Cortana Mall in Baton Rouge.

Kmart purchased Sears in 2005, forming a new corporation under the name Sears Holdings Corporation.

Sears Holdings said in a statement that “the decision to close stores is a difficult but necessary step as we take actions to strengthen the company’s operations and fund its transformation.”

“Many of these stores have struggled with their financial performance for years and we have kept them open to maintain local jobs in the hopes they would turn around. But in order to meet our objective of returning to profitability, we have to make tough decisions and will continue to do so, which will give our better performing stores a chance at success,” the statement said.

The company says eligible employees at the closing stores will receive severance and have the opportunity to apply for open positions at other area stores owned by the company.

Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux said the news came as a shock to him. “Any kind of commerce that we lose is not a good thing,” Arceneaux said. “I just hate to hear that.”

