Investigators: Blaze at Zachary home caused by arson

Investigators say an arsonist is responsible for damaging a Zachary home.

Crews with the Zachary Fire Department were called out to fight the blaze shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The home located in the 4700 block of Ave. Z was unoccupied at the time the fire started.

Officials say the fire was set intentionally, but do not have any additional information to provide.

If you know anything about this incident, call the arson hotline at (225) 286-0205.

