Tiger linebacker named to AP's All-Bowl Team

LSU linebacker Tashawn Bower has been named to the Associated Press All-Bowl Team after a dominating performance against Louisville in the Citrus Bowl.

Bower had four tackles, including three sacks against Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson in LSU's 29-9 victory.

Arden Key received honorable mention honors for his performance against Louisville. The sophomore linebacker had six tackles, two sacks and a quarterback hurry for the Tigers.

LSU’s defense held the Cardinals explosive offense to 220 yards and recorded eight sacks.

The Tigers limited Jackson to 10 completions on 27 attempts for only 153 yards and no touchdowns.

