Gardere Initiative receives grant to open new Mathematics Lab

The Gardere Initiative is a community organization in Baton Rouge that works specifically with children who live in the Gardere area.

The group's mission is to provide a safe place for kids by providing educational opportunities. The initiative operates as a collaboration between law enforcement, schools and BREC.

It offers programs like after school tutoring, counseling, and summer camps. There are also programs for adults, like business development courses, career counseling and financial workshops.

On Wednesday, the group held a grand opening of its Math Lab.

Executive Director Murelle Harrison said it was made possible by a $27,000 grant from the Huey and Angela Wilson Foundation.

Harrison explained the money will go toward hiring math tutors.

"This is so exciting for us," Harrison said. "We have been having the after school tutoring program for about two to three years, but we just didn't have the capabilities to deal with the Common Core math, especially for the children in the middle and high school. For us to have qualified teachers to work with our children, this is just really amazing."

