FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudy, Cooler

People across south Louisiana and southern Mississippi should get ready for much colder January weather.

YOUR QUICKCAST:

WEDNESDAY: Generally cloudy, light north winds - cooler; a high of 59°

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, chilly - a low of 40°

THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix; isolated showers (20% coverage); high of 60°



WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

-Noticeably colder temperatures in our forecast - from the mid 70°s Tuesday ... to the upper 50°s Wednesday … to the mid/upper 40°s Friday, Saturday and Sunday!



-Cold front sweeping from north to south Wednesday, pulled in significantly cooler air along with a return to northerly winds (this was basically a dry front, so no wet weather on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar, at least not yet!)



-Very little variance in our morning temperatures Wednesday (in the mid/upper 50°s) compared to our daytime highs … likely moderating during mid-afternoon, into the upper 50°s (perhaps a few spots pushing into the lower 60°s)



-A few isolated showers on tap Thursday - along with both overnight lows and daytime highs very close to the norm for early January … in the lower 60°s/lower 40°s Thursday



-Prepare for MUCH colder weather as we move closer to the weekend - a stronger disturbance will help lift moisture northward out of the Gulf of Mexico, giving us scattered/numerous showers (50% - 60%) during the day Friday



-Staying cold and cloudy with a 30% coverage of light rain heading into Friday evening …



-As a result, there is the potential for a wintry mix during that particular window of time … the highest chance in SW Mississippi; while SE LA has the chance for very light sleet after midnight Friday.



BOATERS FORECAST:

COASTAL WATERS: North winds, 15 - 20 knots; Seas, 3 - 5 feet; SMALL CRAFT USE CAUTION UNTIL 3 p.m.

INLAND LAKES: North winds, 10 - 15 knots; Waves, 1 - 2 feet



TIDES FOR JANUARY 5:

High Tide: 7:13 p.m. +0.4

Low Tide: 9:33 a.m. 0.0



RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR JANUARY 4 … 85° (1946); 18° (2002)

NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR JANUARY 4 … 62°; 41°



SUNRISE: 7:02 a.m.

SUNSET: 5:17 p.m.

