Non-profit that helps dogs receives grant

The Pedigree Foundation is awarding Friends of the Animals Baton Rouge a $25,000 grant.

Since 2010, Friends of the Animals has placed more than 3,000 dogs and puppies into homes throughout our area.

During the August flood, it received 60 dogs from local and outlying shelters.

What made the group stand out to Pedigree is it's the only local rescue that pays for heartworm treatment of its adoptable dogs.

