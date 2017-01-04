Detectives say scammers duped people online who hoped to buy puppies

Detectives released surveillance images in hopes the public can help in identifying two men wanted for questioning in connection with what they are calling an online scam.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the victims, who are all from out of state, said they got in touch with people selling puppies online.

According to deputies, the victims sent money to the sellers though Money Gram or Walmart Wire Transfer. Deputies added the men in the surveillance pictures picked up the wire transfers at Walmart stores in the Baton Rouge area, possibly using fake ID cards.

Investigators said after sending in the payments, none of the victims received a puppy or any other contact from the people posing as sellers.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect, the vehicle or has information about the reported scam is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

