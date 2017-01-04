LSU travels to Missouri searching for first SEC win

The LSU Tigers travel to Columbia to face the Missouri Tigers in an SEC showdown Wednesday night.
Missouri is 5-7 overall this season and 0-1 in SEC play.
Missouri has lost four games in a row, the latest Thursday night against Lipscomb, 81-76.
Mizzou is averaging 70 points a game and are led in scoring by Kevin Puryear (12.5 ppg) and Frankie Hughes (11.8 ppg).
LSU (8-4, 0-1) has three players scoring in double figures. Antonio Blakeney leads the team with 17.0 points per game, Duop Reath is scoring 14.2 per game and Brandon Sampson 12.1 a game.
|OVERALL STATS
|LSU
|MIZZOU
|POINTS PER GAME
|76.3
|70.4
|FIELD GOAL %
|.475
|.397
|3-POINT %
|.365
|.272
|FREE THROW %
|.652
|.686
|REBOUNDS PER GAME
|38.4
|40.4
Tipoff from Columbia, MO is set for 8 p.m. and the game will air on the SEC Network.
Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.