LSU travels to Missouri searching for first SEC win

The LSU Tigers travel to Columbia to face the Missouri Tigers in an SEC showdown Wednesday night.

Missouri is 5-7 overall this season and 0-1 in SEC play.

Missouri has lost four games in a row, the latest Thursday night against Lipscomb, 81-76.

Mizzou is averaging 70 points a game and are led in scoring by Kevin Puryear (12.5 ppg) and Frankie Hughes (11.8 ppg).

LSU (8-4, 0-1) has three players scoring in double figures. Antonio Blakeney leads the team with 17.0 points per game, Duop Reath is scoring 14.2 per game and Brandon Sampson 12.1 a game.

OVERALL STATS LSU MIZZOU POINTS PER GAME 76.3 70.4 FIELD GOAL % .475 .397 3-POINT % .365 .272 FREE THROW % .652 .686 REBOUNDS PER GAME 38.4 40.4

Tipoff from Columbia, MO is set for 8 p.m. and the game will air on the SEC Network.

