Healthline: The trouble with resolutions

Now that we're a few days into 2017, how are those resolutions going? Did you even make any? Some counselors say a resolution may not be the best idea if you want to make a lasting change.



It never fails in the first week of a new year; the gyms are full, and so are expectations.



“I’m just going to try to do portion control and stop the sugary drinks,” one gym-goer said. “Cutting back on wine. That was a little bit of a vice for me,” said another.



“I don’t think I’m going to make a resolution, because I never stick to them,” someone added.



That’s the reason resolutions are dangerous, according to therapist Jamie LeBoeuf, MA, PLPC. Her practice at the Christian Counseling Center of Livingston also gets busier this time of year. Her advice? Set goals, not resolutions.



“Goal-setting is different,” LeBoeuf explained. “Goal-setting is very forward looking, and it says, ‘In a year from now or in six months from now, what do I want to be different from what it is today?’”



That way you can create a road map to your success, or basically a plan with specific benchmarks. Write down your goals to make sure they're measurable and attainable. You can also publish your goals on social media to keep you honest. LeBoeuf suggests making your goals as specific as possible.



“Vague goals lead to vague results, and we really don't get anywhere with that,” she said.



As a regular contributor to Red Stick Moms Blog, LeBoeuf has some more advice. Her latest post talks about moving on from the holidays. Many of us often build up expectations for a magical and perfect season…then real life happens.



“Sometimes we go into January having those unfulfilled expectations, and we feel empty, we feel lonely, we feel frustrated, maybe even a little depressed,” LeBoeuf explained.



She suggests leaving family drama in the past. Focus on what you can control, and remember that hardships can eventually make relationships stronger.



“Can you be more patient? Can you be more loving? Could you maybe be a little more flexible in the relationship?” LeBoeuf suggested asking yourself.



She also said you shouldn’t be afraid to ask for help. A counselor's goal is to figure out where you want to be, then help you get there.



