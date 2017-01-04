Healthline: The trouble with resolutions

The current Mike the Tiger habitat is vacant, and LSU is taking this opportunity to do some remodeling.More >>
Four people have been arrested after a drug and firearms bust in Denham Springs, reports the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.More >>
On April 6 around 11 p.m., a BRPD officer was dispatched to 2100 Perkins Palms Ave. in reference to a large group of males and females having an egg fight in the parking lot of the park.More >>
Police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Tuesday afternoon.More >>
First Lady Donna Edwards, along with Prevent Child Abuse (PCA) in Louisiana and other local partners, planted pinwheels at the capitol for Child Abuse Prevention Month.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
A new mother has a warning for pregnant women about a sign you might be ignoring that could be putting your baby's life in danger.More >>
The Alabama House Judicial Committee has released its 131-page impeachment report regarding Gov. Robert Bentley. We are reviewing the document. Continue to check back momentarily for more details. Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.More >>
South Carolina Department of Corrections Director confirms that four inmates have been found dead at a Midlands prison.More >>
Three judges have now taken some role in Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley's emergency request, filed Friday morning, that seeks a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against the House Judiciary Committee, which is preparing to release its report ahead of an impeachment hearing.More >>
A Toledo man has been arrested after allegedly attacking his son with a hatchet.More >>
A Fremont woman has been charged with rape and aggravated robbery, two first-degree felonies, according to the Findlay Courier.More >>
An attorney representing several members of the Coastal Carolina University cheerleading team is firing back after an investigative report released Thursday alleged that members operated an escort service, worked at strip clubs and were "prostituting themselves."More >>
Two teenage girls died Wednesday afternoon after falling from a floor of the Camelot By the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach, according to officials. Coroner Robert Edge confirmed that the deceased are a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl, both Myrtle Beach High School students. Their identities will be released later, Coroner Edge said.More >>
