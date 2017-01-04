Deputies: Suspected drunk driver involved in Aug. incident arrested months later because vehicle broke down

A man authorities said was driving drunk in August during a traffic incident was arrested Monday after his vehicle broke down.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Ramira Bazaldua Jr., 28, of Plaquemine, faces DWI (fourth offense) and other charges in connection with an incident that happened on Aug. 6, 2016.

Officials said a deputy was called out to LA 1 near LA 1000 in Belle Rose because a vehicle had stopped.

They added the responding deputy recognized Bazaldua as the same driver in an incident he had investigated in which blood was drawn and sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

According to APSO, Bazaldua’s blood tested positive for alcohol in that incident and the deputy filed an arrest warrant for the suspect.

In addition to the DWI charge, Bazaldua was booked Monday on charges of failure to appear, warrant for driving under suspension and possession of alcoholic beverages inside of a motor vehicle.

Bond was not set.

Copyright WAFB 2017. All rights reserved.