Deputies: Suspected drunk driver involved in Aug. incident arrested months later because vehicle broke down

Attorneys started giving their closing arguments Friday morning in the trial of former "Sons of Guns" reality television star, Will Hayden, who is facing rape charges.More >>
Attorneys started giving their closing arguments Friday morning in the trial of former "Sons of Guns" reality television star, Will Hayden, who is facing rape charges.More >>
A man from Jackson is dead after a single vehicle wreck in East Feliciana Parish Friday morning.More >>
A man from Jackson is dead after a single vehicle wreck in East Feliciana Parish Friday morning.More >>
The gator mascot for Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital finally has a name and it’s Dash! The announcement was made Friday morning at St. James Episcopal Day School.More >>
The gator mascot for Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital finally has a name and it’s Dash! The announcement was made Friday morning at St. James Episcopal Day School.More >>
A YouCaring account has been set up to pay for the ongoing medical expense for a Baton Rouge Police Officer who was seriously injured in a car crash.More >>
A YouCaring account has been set up to pay for the ongoing medical expense for a Baton Rouge Police Officer who was seriously injured in a car crash.More >>
The students over at St. Alphonsus Catholic School in Central showed their appreciation for first responders Friday. Deputy Bruce Simmons with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office carried the "torch" for the school's Olympic field day.More >>
The students over at St. Alphonsus Catholic School in Central showed their appreciation for first responders Friday. Deputy Bruce Simmons with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office carried the "torch" for the school's Olympic field day.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
A new mother has a warning for pregnant women about a sign you might be ignoring that could be putting your baby's life in danger.More >>
A new mother has a warning for pregnant women about a sign you might be ignoring that could be putting your baby's life in danger.More >>
President Donald Trump is casting the United States assault on a Syrian air base as vital to deter future use of poison gas and called on other nations to join in.More >>
President Donald Trump is casting the United States assault on a Syrian air base as vital to deter future use of poison gas and called on other nations to join in.More >>
A Florida woman was arrested after she gave birth while she was high on crack cocaine and then trying to hide the newborn in a plant in her neighbor's yard.More >>
A Florida woman was arrested after she gave birth while she was high on crack cocaine and then trying to hide the newborn in a plant in her neighbor's yard.More >>
Syria decried a U.S. missile attack early Friday morning on a government-controlled air base where U.S. officials say the Syrian military launched a deadly chemical attack earlier this week, calling it an...More >>
Syria decried a U.S. missile attack early Friday morning on a government-controlled air base where U.S. officials say the Syrian military launched a deadly chemical attack earlier this week, calling it an "aggression" that lead to "losses.".More >>
Police in Fresno, CA, identified a mystery woman found wandering down a street almost completely naked at 3 a.m., but aren't releasing her name because she may have been a victim of a crime.More >>
Police in Fresno, CA, identified a mystery woman found wandering down a street almost completely naked at 3 a.m., but aren't releasing her name because she may have been a victim of a crime.More >>
Two teenage girls died Wednesday afternoon after falling from a floor of the Camelot By the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach, according to officials. Coroner Robert Edge confirmed that the deceased are a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl, both Myrtle Beach High School students. Their identities will be released later, Coroner Edge said.More >>
Two teenage girls died Wednesday afternoon after falling from a floor of the Camelot By the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach, according to officials. Coroner Robert Edge confirmed that the deceased are a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl, both Myrtle Beach High School students. Their identities will be released later, Coroner Edge said.More >>
South Carolina Department of Corrections Director confirms that four inmates have been found dead at a Midlands prison.More >>
South Carolina Department of Corrections Director confirms that four inmates have been found dead at a Midlands prison.More >>
Swedish media say a truck has crashed into a department store in central Stockholm, injuring several people.More >>
Swedish media say a truck has crashed into a department store in central Stockholm, injuring several people.More >>