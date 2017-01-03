4 arrested after standoff in St. Amant

The students over at St. Alphonsus Catholic School in Central showed their appreciation for first responders Friday. Deputy Bruce Simmons with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office carried the "torch" for the school's Olympic field day.More >>
An elderly man died after getting hit by a sports utility vehicle Thursday night, according to officials. The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the victim as Dwight Fox, 71.
The gator mascot for Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital finally has a name and it's Dash! The announcement was made Friday morning at St. James Episcopal Day School.
A man accused of illegally collecting hundreds of thousands of dollars in teacher's retirement checks is facing theft and other charges.
Monster Jam is coming back to the Capital City. This year the show will feature a new event called the Triple Threat.
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.
President Donald Trump is casting the United States assault on a Syrian air base as vital to deter future use of poison gas and called on other nations to join in.
Tomahawk missiles were fired from ships in the Mediterranean Sea.
The U.S. Senate approved Gorsuch for the federal bench on a voice vote. The American Bar Association rated him well-qualified for the post he assumed at age 38. Gorsuch clerked for two U.S. Supreme Court justices, Byron White and Anthony Kennedy.
A Florida woman was arrested after she gave birth while she was high on crack cocaine and then trying to hide the newborn in a plant in her neighbor's yard.
Syria decried a U.S. missile attack early Friday morning on a government-controlled air base where U.S. officials say the Syrian military launched a deadly chemical attack earlier this week, calling it an "aggression" that lead to "losses."
Police in Fresno, CA, identified a mystery woman found wandering down a street almost completely naked at 3 a.m., but aren't releasing her name because she may have been a victim of a crime.
Swedish media say a truck has crashed into a department store in central Stockholm, injuring several people.
A Fremont woman has been charged with rape and aggravated robbery, two first-degree felonies, according to the Findlay Courier.
