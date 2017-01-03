4 arrested after standoff in St. Amant

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office Crisis Response Team surrounded a residence on Highway 936 in St. Amant shortly after 5 p.m.on Tuesday January 3, 2017.

Leo Haymond III, 36, and Chelsie Breaux, 25, were taken into custody after the stand off at approximately 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Both Haymond and Breaux walked out of the residence, and were arrested without incident.

According to deputies, Haymond was wanted by the US Marshal's Office for federal probation violations, and held several active warrants.

On November 23, 2016, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle that was driven at a high rate of speed by Haymond on St. Patrick Street in Donaldsonville. After a short pursuit, the vehicle crashed, and Haymond ran from deputies.

The deputies began to check the vehicle, and located several stolen items, a loaded handgun, a quantity of marijuana, a quantity of cocaine, and two digital scales, according to Chief Deputy Bobby Webre with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

“He'd been arrested multiple times, at least eight times, over the last few years with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office,” said Chief Webre. “Of course, the US Marshal's Office had warrants on him and he was wanted for probation violation. We know he served federal time and he served time in our jail, so he's going tonight to where he needs to be and that's the Ascension Parish Jail.”

Earlier Tuesday morning, deputies received a tip that Haymond was at a residence on L.V. Road in Sorrento.

Deputies along with the U.S. Marshal’s went to the residence in attempt to arrest Haymond on the outstanding warrants, and observed two pitbull dogs, owned by Haymond, that appeared malnourished and without food in the front yard.

Deputies attempted to make contact with Haymond, but he ran into the woods.

Haymond was arrested on January 3, and charged with:

Resisting an officer

Aggravated flight from officer

Possession of firearm by convicted felon

3 counts possession of marijuana

Illegal possession of stolen things over $1,500

Possession with intent to distribute cocaine

Possession of methamphetamine,

Drug paraphernalia

Illegal carrying of weapons

Carless operation, reckless operation of a vehicle,

Hit and run driving/stop signs and yield signs,

Required method of turning at intersections

2 counts cruelty to animals

Breaux is charged with:

Possession of methamphetamine

possession of marijuana

illegal carrying of weapons

While at the residence, deputies located two other suspects. Henry Christian, 48, of Gonzales,and 32 year-old Jessica Rogers of New Orleans were arrested for having a quantity of marijuana, heroin, and other drug paraphernalia was located inside the residence.

Christian and Rogers are charged with:

possession with intent to distribute marijuana,

possession with intent to distribute heroin,

possession with intent to distribute schedule III CDS

illegal carry of weapons

All were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail where no bond has been set.

Copyright WAFB 2017. All rights reserved.