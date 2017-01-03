Teen faces arson charge in connection with vacant house fire

A 13-year-old boy is charged with simple arson in connection with a fire at a vacant house Tuesday.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported firefighters responded to a house fire on Avenue C near Woodpecker Street in the Scotlandville area.

Investigators said the fire was quickly put out, but firefighters could not find a natural heat source. They added after speaking with several witnesses, a suspect was located and taken into custody.

Officials stated the Baker Fire Department also responded to the fire.

Copyright WAFB 2017. All rights reserved.