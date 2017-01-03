Sewage stench from lagoon consumes Prairieville community - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Sewage stench from lagoon consumes Prairieville community

(Source:WAFB) (Source:WAFB)
(Source:WAFB) (Source:WAFB)
(Source: WAFB) (Source: WAFB)
(Source:WAFB) (Source:WAFB)
ASCENSION PARISH, LA (WAFB) -

The stench of raw sewage has consumed a small Ascension Parish subdivision for several years and residents are becoming frustrated.

The smell comes from a drainage lagoon in the middle of the Willow Lakes community. Owned by Denham Springs-based Mo-Dad Utilities, waste water from the nearby community washes into the pond.

The COO of the company, William Stegall, said there is an aerator in the water filtration system that is broken, allowing the smell to seep into the neighborhood. "Sometimes it's very metallic smelling, other times it's just plain stinky," said Priscilla Monson. Monson has called Willow Lakes home for 16 years.

Monson said she loves spending time in the garden, pruning her flowers and lemon tree. "That's why we moved out here, out of the town, where we'd have more space and I could have more gardening opportunities," she said.

However, in recent years, the smell has made time in the backyard unbearable. "I can't enjoy that anymore, I can't come out any more, it's just a shame," she said.

Monson and several other neighbors said they have called Mo-Dad repeatedly to complain, with no success. "I feel like I'm being ignored, I feel like they don't care about what's going on at my house," Mo-Dad said.

Mo-Dad declined a request for on-camera interview. However, the COO did say over the phone that the company currently does not have sufficient funding to pay for fixes on the lagoon and filtration system. They have petitioned the Public Service Commission for a rate hike to help pay for maintenance.

That means that Stegall would have to pay more to get rid of the smell she has asked them to take care of for several years. "I don't want to have a price increase when they're not doing their job," she said.

The petition for the rate increase is still pending before the Public Service Commission.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Murder suspect posts $35M bail, upsetting victim's family

    Murder suspect posts $35M bail, upsetting victim's family

    Thursday, April 6 2017 10:58 PM EDT2017-04-07 02:58:47 GMT
    Thursday, April 6 2017 10:58 PM EDT2017-04-07 02:58:47 GMT
    A California woman accused of killing the father of her two children is expected to be released from jail after posting an unprecedented $35 million bail raised by wealthy friends, family and business associates...More >>
    A California woman accused of killing the father of her two children is expected to be released from jail after posting an unprecedented $35 million bail raised by wealthy friends, family and business associates with ties to China.More >>

  • US missiles blast Syria; Trump demands 'end the slaughter'

    US missiles blast Syria; Trump demands 'end the slaughter'

    Friday, April 7 2017 12:48 AM EDT2017-04-07 04:48:48 GMT
    Friday, April 7 2017 12:48 AM EDT2017-04-07 04:48:48 GMT
    President Donald Trump is suggesting that Syrian President Bashar Assad may have to leave power following a chemical weapons attack.More >>
    President Donald Trump is suggesting that Syrian President Bashar Assad may have to leave power following a chemical weapons attack.More >>

  • Coroner identifies 2 teenage girls who died after falling from Myrtle Beach hotel

    Coroner identifies 2 teenage girls who died after falling from Myrtle Beach hotel

    Thursday, April 6 2017 6:08 PM EDT2017-04-06 22:08:32 GMT
    Image taken from a Facebook Live video showing the scene. (Source: Anonymous user on Facebook)Image taken from a Facebook Live video showing the scene. (Source: Anonymous user on Facebook)

    Two teenage girls died Wednesday afternoon after falling from a floor of the Camelot By the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach, according to officials. Coroner Robert Edge confirmed that the deceased are a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl, both Myrtle Beach High School students. Their identities will be released later, Coroner Edge said.

    More >>

    Two teenage girls died Wednesday afternoon after falling from a floor of the Camelot By the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach, according to officials. Coroner Robert Edge confirmed that the deceased are a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl, both Myrtle Beach High School students. Their identities will be released later, Coroner Edge said.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly