Zachary Police asks for help identifying suspect

Zachary Police Detectives are attempting to identify the individual in the two attached photos who is accused of stealing money from Crossroads Grocery, 20190 Plank Road, on Sunday September 18th.

According to Zachary Police Detectives, the male suspect entered the business around 7:40 a.m. and broke into the store's office. The suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money in a bluish gray four door Chevrolet Cobalt.

Anyone having information on this incident or on the identity of the suspect are urged to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 654-1905 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

