Southern's 2017 football schedule released

The Jaguars 2017 football schedule has been released and it includes four home games along with a trip to News Orleans for the Bayou Classic.

SU will travel to Hattiesburg, San Antonio, Lorman, Jackson, Pine Bluff, Houston and New Orleans.

Southern finished 8-3 last season, including an incredible eight game win streak.

The Jags finished SWAC play with an 8-1 record, losing only to Grambling (52-30) in the Bayou Classic.

The season begins when South Carolina State comes to Baton Rouge to face Southern in the MEAC/SWAC challenge.

Sunday, Sept. 3: South Carolina State (A.W. Mumford Stadium)

Saturday, Sept. 9: Southern Miss (Hattiesburg, MS)

Saturday, Sept. 16: Texas-San Antonio (Alamodome - San Antonio, TX)

Saturday, Sept. 23: Alcorn State (Lorman, MS)

Saturday, Sept. 30: Fort Valley State (A.W. Mumford Stadium)

Saturday, Oct. 7: Alabama A&M (A.W. Mumford Stadium)

Saturday, Oct. 21: Jackson State (Jackson, MS)

Saturday, Oct. 28: UAPB (Pine Bluff, AR)

Saturday, Nov. 4: Prairie View A&M (A.W. Mumford Stadium)

Saturday, Nov. 11: Texas Southern (BBVA Compass - Houston, TX)

Saturday, Nov. 25: Grambling State (Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans)

