Lite Creole Shrimp with Garlic and Lemon

Air date: January 3, 2017. Source: Chef John Folse.

Prep Time: 30 Minutes

Yields: 4 Servings

In Louisiana we love barbecued shrimp, but after the holidays why not cut the fat but keep the flavor.

Ingredients:

1 pound (21-25) peeled and deveined shrimp

4 cloves garlic, sliced

1½ tbsps lemon juice

salt and black pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

cayenne pepper to taste

¼ cup vegetable oil

¾ cup thinly sliced red onion

¼ cup thinly sliced green bell pepper

¼ cup thinly sliced red bell pepper

¼ cup thinly sliced yellow bell pepper

¼ cup chopped green onions

¼ cup chopped parsley

Method:

In a medium bowl, season shrimp to taste with salt, black pepper, granulated garlic and cayenne pepper and toss to coat.Heat oil in a medium skillet over medium-high heat. Sauté onions, peppers and sliced garlic until fragrant, 2–3 minutes. Add shrimp and sauté until fully cooked, 4–5 minutes. Add lemon juice, green onions and parsley. Season to taste and serve immediately.