Increased reward offered for information about murder in Hammond

A $2,500 reward is being offered for information regarding the person responsible for the murder of a 22-year-old man.

According to the Hammond Police Department, the fatal shooting happened on December 28, 2016 on Whitmar Drive. The victim, Darius Latin, was shot inside the home at roughly 2 a.m.

Investigators have not determined a motive or suspect for this shooting.

In an effort to solve this case, Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa has increased the cash reward from $1,000 to $2,500 for information.

If you know anything that could help investigators, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-554-5245 (JAIL).

