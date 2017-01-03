Increased reward offered for information about murder in Hammond - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Increased reward offered for information about murder in Hammond

Source: WVUE Source: WVUE
HAMMOND, LA (WAFB) -

A $2,500 reward is being offered for information regarding the person responsible for the murder of a 22-year-old man.  

According to the Hammond Police Department, the fatal shooting happened on December 28, 2016 on Whitmar Drive. The victim, Darius Latin, was shot inside the home at roughly 2 a.m.  

Investigators have not determined a motive or suspect for this shooting.  

In an effort to solve this case, Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa has increased the cash reward from $1,000 to $2,500 for information.  

If you know anything that could help investigators, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-554-5245 (JAIL). 

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly