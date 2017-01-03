OUR TURN: Restructured pay plan for mayor-president

The East Baton Rouge Metro Council made the right call when it moved a year ago to restructure the pay plan for the next mayor-president.

As Kip Holden leaves office he will collect a check for about $75,000 for unused vacation time and a similar payment for unused sick leave. According to the Advocate, a spokesman for Holden said he did not claim a single day of vacation or sick leave during his 12 years as mayor-president, and the newspaper reports he also did not mark his days off like other government employees are required to do.

This practice is not new with Holden, but it’s a welcome change that the Metro Council saw fit to increase the new mayor’s pay and eliminate the policy allowing the mayor to accumulate unused sick leave and vacation time. It’s also a plus that the council took this action more than a year ago, before we knew who the new mayor would be. That goes a long way toward removing politics from the matter.

The new mayor will earn a flat salary of $175,000 per year.

That's "Our Turn." Now, it's your turn. To comment on this segment or anything else, visit us on Facebook or send an email to yourturn@wafb.com.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.