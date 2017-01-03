A walk to the store proves deadly: Who killed Tyrell George?

As we get started with 2017, there is hope it will be calmer than the year that just passed. Of course Baton Rouge has already seen one murder

this year.

2016 didn't start well either.

In fact, the second murder of that year is still unsolved, and it started with a walk to the store to grab some chips.

It's a part of Baton Rouge that has seen its share of violence. More than its share in fact, and all within a few blocks. North 23rd near Jefferson - Just off Plank Road and the interstate.

The area would see that violence again on January 12, 2016.

A woman in a car spots a man lying along the side of the road.

"She stopped to check on him. He was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police and EMS came out and he was pronounced dead on the scene," says detective Jeff Anders with the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The man they found that night, is 23-year-old Tyrell George.

He lived in the neighborhood, just a couple blocks away with his mom. Again, this area has been a real magnet for violence. In fact, the convenience store on the corner set up surveillance cameras a while ago because of all the violence in the area.

"We checked the video cameras," says Det. Anders. "You can hear the gunshots on the video. There were several people in the parking lot that could've seen what happened but we haven't had anybody come forward."

As you can imagine, that doesn't sit well with mom.

She only moved into the neighborhood about four years ago and the silence that has welcomed her after her sons murder is maddening.

"They know who's doing what around here. That store stays busy. Somebody knows something. From what I understand, they moved him there. A couple people because he's six foot one," says Monique George.

That flows with what the police didn't find on the scene that evening - bullet casings - meaning he was possibly shot in a car and dumped there, or at another scene all together. One that hasn't been found yet.

For mom, it is pain every single day.

"That was my baby, my child. Just going to the store. He don't come back. You know what that felt like to go to the funeral home and see your baby in that casket? Lord have mercy," she pleads.

Maybe the Lord will have mercy, she certainly deserves it, but she needs your help. She needs you to pick up that phone.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

