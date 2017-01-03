Payton plans to be back with the Saints in 2017

Saints head coach Sean Payton says he has no plans to leave New Orleans and will be back to lead the team in 2017.

"My plan is to definitely be back here, I have four years left on my contract, and I plan on honoring that," Payton told WWL radio.

Payton denied a meeting with general manager Mickey Loomis happened after the Falcons game to discuss his future with the Saints.

The head coach is still owed $40 million by the team after signing a contract extension last year.

Payton has an overall record of 94-65 with the Saints, but the team has finished the last three seasons with a disappointing 7-9 record. New Orleans has missed the playoffs three years in a row after an 11-5 season in 2013.

There is also some uncertainty with the future of quarterback Drew Brees with the team. The future Hall of Famer has one year left on his contract and expressed frustration after the team once again missed the playoffs.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.