100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge to host annual ACT Prep Academy

It's never too early to start preparing for college. For students, that means studying for college entrance exams. For parents, that means financial planning.

That's why the 100 Black Men of Metropolitan Baton Rouge is hosting its annual ACT Prep Academy program.

The program has been in the works for 11 years. It has served more than 2,000 students.

The academy is a 10 week program held at both Southern University and LSU. Local professors teach the courses.

The classes at Southern University will take place on Mondays and Wednesdays. At LSU, they will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Vice President of Programs John F. Smith said students who have utilized the program have averaged about a 2 point increase.

Smith also said the program is not just beneficial for the ACT test but also for developing standardized test taking skills and strategies.

The academy also provides opportunity for parents who may be navigating through the college admissions process.

Financial aid counselors will be available to meet with parents one-on-one to help complete the FAFSA application.

College aid and planning workshops are also available for parents.

The program is open to all students in 10th through 12th grade. The academy is limited to 100 students.

The cost is $60.

The first orientation session is on Tuesday, January 10 at 6:00 p.m. It will be held on the campus of Southern University in the TT Alain Hall Room 313.

To register, click HERE.

For more information, visit www.100blackmenmetrobr.org or call (225) 356-9444.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.