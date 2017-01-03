Man posing as veteran arrested for allegedly trying to steal alcohol, bullets from Wal-Mart

A man who was banned from all Wal-Mart locations was arrested after he went to a store in full military gear and allegedly attempted to steal alcohol and ammunition.

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Keyon Pullins, 23, and charged him with theft of goods over $500, terrorizing, false personation of a veteran and simple burglary.

According to the probable cause report, the incident happened Monday, January 2 at the Wal-Mart located on North Mall Drive. The report claims that Pullins collected five bottles of Ciroc Vodka, five cases of Crown Royal, one bottle of Grey Goose Vodka, and eight packs of 12 gauge shotgun shells.

"[Pullins] requested that the managers let him go, due to him being in full military uniform," states the report. "The managers stated that they would not do so, so [Pullins] attempts to leave. When he did so, managers grabbed him by the back of his uniform and pulled him back into the store...[Pullins began to scream and cuss at the managers stating that he was in the military and 'to just let him go about his business.'"

The managers reportedly took Pullins to an office to question him.

"Once inside the...office, [Pullins] begins to threaten the managers and workers by saying the following, 'I will get a bomb from ISIS and blow this place up,'" states the report. "Managers stated that they began to get nervous due to the accused being in full military uniform."

Deputies were called in at this point and they learned that Pullins has never served in the military and he allegedly told deputies that he got the uniform from a "ranking supervisor who told him not to wear it."

Pullins was banned from entering all Wal-Mart locations after he allegedly committed a theft of $563.93 worth of merchandise from the O'Neal location on October 27, 2016.

Pullins was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.