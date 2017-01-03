Former LSU football player has message for whoever stole his championship rings

East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore was honored Thursday. He is this year's Champion of Change honoree for his part in making sure sexual assault victims get all the help they need through the STAR program.More >>
Festival season is in full swing, but even though most events are free, parking is not. One local organization has a solution – ride your bike!More >>
THURSDAY: Lots of sunshine - NW winds 5 to 10 mph; mild - a high of 73°
THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear skies, light winds - chilly - a low of 46°
A man is now behind bars after walking into a south Louisiana sheriff’s office and confessing to an out-of-state murder from 24 years ago, according to investigators.More >>
An upcoming race will benefit two deputies who were seriously wounded during the July 2016 ambush attack on law enforcement.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
The voluntary recall targets Ventolin HFA (albuterol sulfate) Inhalation Aerosol, distributed via prescription nationwide.More >>
Police in Fresno, CA, are trying to find out the identity of a mystery woman found wandering down a street almost completely naked at 3 a.m.More >>
Two teenage girls died Wednesday afternoon after falling from a floor of the Camelot By the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach, according to officials. Coroner Robert Edge confirmed that the deceased are a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl, both Myrtle Beach High School students. Their identities will be released later, Coroner Edge said.More >>
An 11-year-old boy was shot three times as he ran toward bullets to save his 2-year-old sister during a shooting at a birthday party in California.More >>
It almost became a killer view, but a Sacramento woman survived a heart-pounding 60-foot fall from the Foresthill Bridge, where she was taking photos as her friends watched helplessly.More >>
A Detroit doctor who stopped to help passengers in an overturned car and was struck by a vehicle has died.More >>
The rule change lowered the vote requirement for Supreme Court picks from 60 to 51, a majority of the 100-seat Senate. Republicans control the Senate, 52-48.More >>
After being criticized for handling his relationship with the White House, Nunes is stepping away from the investigation at least temporarily.More >>
A 3-month-old arrived at a hospital in Blytheville, Arkansas with severe injuries, according to Blytheville Police Department.More >>
