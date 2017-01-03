Former LSU football player has message for whoever stole his championship rings

Fruge began at LSU as a walk-on special teams player in 2009 before earning a scholarship. He played for the Tigers until 2013. (Source: LSU)

Fruge says electronics and other valuables were also taken, but the memorabilia he kept by his bed is worth more than any of it to him. (Source: KSLA)

Former LSU football player Seth Fruge has a message for whoever broke into his Shreveport home over the New Year's holiday, ransacked his home and stole his championship rings and watches. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Fruge posted a picture to Facebook about Monday night, directly addressing the thieve(s).

"You stole a reminder of the blood, sweat, and tears over 5 years that I put in with brothers from every race/color," he said.

Like many victims of crime, Seth Fruge says he feels violated. He also feels robbed of his personal history with LSU football that he worked so hard to achieve.

"My roommate came home yesterday (Monday) and he gave me a call and he's like, 'Hey man, the front door's wide open,'" recalled Fruge.

He believes the burglar(s) broke in through his roommate's bedroom window over the holiday weekend, taking thousands of dollars of easy-to-carry personal belongings.

"I could care less about the go pros and electronics and stuff. It was all my memorabilia from LSU. All the stuff, it took years to get," added Fruge.

An SEC Championship ring and Outback Bowl ring were taken, along with two watches, one for being a three-year letterman; the other for playing in the BCS National Championship game.

The jewelry means so much to Fruge because he began as a walk-on special teams player in 2009, before earning a scholarship.

"I kept it on the side of my bed. I've never worn any of it."

Fruge described the rings and watches as daily reminders that dreams can be achieved on and off the field, as he's now in his second year of med school at LSU in Shreveport.

And that's a big part of the message he has for whoever broke in.

"I would just ask for it back, you know. I don't...I'll pay 'em twice, three times whatever they can get melting it down. It's worth so much more than the dollar value."

While it's unknown whether the message has reached whoever stole the memorabilia, it has reached thousands of others. At last count, Fruge's post had been shared more than 47,000 times.

That came as a huge surprise to Fruge.

"Very much. I was really just posting that to try to get people in this area, you know, to try to get some help."

Fruge says he's grateful for all the public support and hopes someone will help spot the jewelry before it vanishes forever. He also says his next investment is a new security system, which is already being installed.

