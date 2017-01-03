Former LSU football player has message for whoever stole his championship rings

Several members of the Brusly softball team and the community came together Thursday night to honor former player Carli Jo LeBlanc by retiring her jersey.More >>
The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire Thursday night in the 5000 block of Stearns St. in Zion City near Kissel St.More >>
Thursday night, flood victims in Livingston Parish got one last chance for help before FEMA's proof of loss deadline next month.More >>
On Thursday, United Healthcare wrote a love letter to the community when it wrote a check to the Baton Rouge Area Foundation (BRAF).More >>
Roadway incidents for Thursday, April 6More >>
Two teenage girls died Wednesday afternoon after falling from a floor of the Camelot By the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach, according to officials. Coroner Robert Edge confirmed that the deceased are a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl, both Myrtle Beach High School students. Their identities will be released later, Coroner Edge said.More >>
