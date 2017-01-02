Suspect arrested for convenience store robbery

On Monday January 2, 2017 around 7:30 p.m. two male suspects entered the Tortilleria Convenience Store, 13869 Florida Blvd.

Suspect one, Carlos Mejia, 21, approached the two female victim's behind the counter, and ordered them to open the register. The two victim's, seeing that the second suspect was armed with a handgun, opened the register and gave money to the suspect.

The second suspect, Manuel Mejia, went into the store office, and confronted a male victim. He pointed a black semi-auto handgun at the victim, and ordered him to give him money. The victim did and both men left the scene.

Suspect one, Carlos Mejia, was located on January 5, 2017 for armed robbery.

Both suspects are in the United States illegally from Honduras.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact 389-3845 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

