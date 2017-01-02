Facebook Live rolls as 2 men attack victim during home invasion

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance finding a man they believe stole cigarettes and other items from two different Dollar General stores.More >>
Congregation B'nai Israel is hosting Art & Soul, its biennial fundraiser on Thursday, April 27 at 6:30 p.m.More >>
City of Central Mayor Jr. Shelton has called a special meeting for Friday, April 14. At the meeting, council members will vote to allocate money from the emergency and drainage funds to clean out clogged drains, culverts, and canals.More >>
Roadway incidents for Thursday, April 6More >>
Walgreens is unveiling its new safe medication disposal program so individuals can safely get rid of unwanted medications.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
Two teenage girls died Wednesday afternoon after falling from a floor of the Camelot By the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach, according to officials. Coroner Robert Edge confirmed that the deceased are a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl, both Myrtle Beach High School students. Their identities will be released later, Coroner Edge said.More >>
The voluntary recall targets Ventolin HFA (albuterol sulfate) Inhalation Aerosol, distributed via prescription nationwide.More >>
Police in Fresno, CA, identified a mystery woman found wandering down a street almost completely naked at 3 a.m., but aren't releasing her name because she may have been a victim of a crime.More >>
It almost became a killer view, but a Sacramento woman survived a heart-pounding 60-foot fall from the Foresthill Bridge, where she was taking photos as her friends watched helplessly.More >>
Memphis Zoo is celebrating the birth of a baby hippopotamus!More >>
A Detroit doctor who stopped to help passengers in an overturned car and was struck by a vehicle has died.More >>
A Fremont woman has been charged with rape and aggravated robbery, two first-degree felonies, according to the Findlay Courier.More >>
Classmates and sorority sisters rallied around a former Northern Kentucky student in her battle against stage 3 gastrointestinal cancer, but police now believe she never had cancer.More >>
